The Masters 2019: BBC TV, radio and online coverage times
BBC Sport will bring you extensive coverage of the 2019 Masters across television, radio and online.
BBC Two will have live coverage of the final two rounds, starting at 19:30 BST on Saturday, 13 April.
There will be highlights from Friday onwards and BBC Radio 5 Live will have live coverage across the tournament.
There will be additional coverage on the BBC Red Button, online and via Connected TV, including live coverage of the range and selected feature groups on Saturday and Sunday.
In addition, there will be highlights and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app, and all of the action will be available to watch again on the BBC iPlayer.
Coverage times
All times BST and subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. Coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes.
Tuesday, 9 April
13:45-14:45, Masters 2018 Review, BBC Two
Wednesday, 10 April
23:15-23:45, Masters 2019 Preview, BBC Two
Thursday, 11 April
13:30-01:00, BBC Sport website text updates
21:30-22:00, BBC Radio 5 Live
22:00-01:00, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Friday, 12 April
13:30-01:00, BBC Sport website text updates
19:00-20:00 - Highlights, BBC Two
22:00-01:00, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Saturday, 13 April
13:15-14:15 - Highlights, BBC One
15:15-00:15 - Live coverage from featured groups, Connected TV and online
16:00-18:00 - On the Range, Connected TV and online
19:30-00:00 - Third round live, BBC Two (additional live coverage on BBC Red Button)
Sunday, 14 April
15:15-00:15 - Live coverage from featured groups, Connected TV and online
16:00-18:00 - On the Range, Connected TV and online
18:30-00:00 - Final round live, BBC Two (additional live coverage on BBC Red Button from 16:35)
Catch-up
You can view TV and Red Button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.