The Masters 2019: BBC TV, radio and online coverage times

BBC Sport will bring you extensive coverage of the 2019 Masters across television, radio and online.

BBC Two will have live coverage of the final two rounds, starting at 19:30 BST on Saturday, 13 April.

There will be highlights from Friday onwards and BBC Radio 5 Live will have live coverage across the tournament.

There will be additional coverage on the BBC Red Button, online and via Connected TV, including live coverage of the range and selected feature groups on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, there will be highlights and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app, and all of the action will be available to watch again on the BBC iPlayer.

Coverage times

Tuesday, 9 April

13:45-14:45, Masters 2018 Review, BBC Two

Wednesday, 10 April

23:15-23:45, Masters 2019 Preview, BBC Two

Thursday, 11 April

13:30-01:00, BBC Sport website text updates

21:30-22:00, BBC Radio 5 Live

22:00-01:00, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Friday, 12 April

13:30-01:00, BBC Sport website text updates

19:00-20:00 - Highlights, BBC Two

22:00-01:00, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Saturday, 13 April

13:15-14:15 - Highlights, BBC One

15:15-00:15 - Live coverage from featured groups, Connected TV and online

16:00-18:00 - On the Range, Connected TV and online

19:30-00:00 - Third round live, BBC Two (additional live coverage on BBC Red Button)

Sunday, 14 April

15:15-00:15 - Live coverage from featured groups, Connected TV and online

16:00-18:00 - On the Range, Connected TV and online

18:30-00:00 - Final round live, BBC Two (additional live coverage on BBC Red Button from 16:35)

Catch-up

You can view TV and Red Button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

