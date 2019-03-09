NSW Women's Open: Meghan MacLaren moves into joint NSW Open lead

MacLaren turned pro during November 2016

Women's New South Wales Open, round three leaderboard -10 M MacLaren (Eng), L Carlsson (Swe); -8 VT Jonsdottir (Isl), K Lampert (Ger), C Wolf (Aut); -6 R Artis (Aus); -5 D Dagar (Ind) Selected others:-4 F Johnson (Eng); -3 G Cowley (Eng); M Thomson (Sco); -1 C Booth (Sco), S Evans (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Meghan MacLaren moved into a share of the lead after round three of the Women's New South Wales Open.

The defending champion shot a four-under-par 67 at Coffs Harbour Golf Club to move to 10 under alongside Sweden's Lynn Carlsson, who also hit a 67.

"Any time that you've been in this position, it doesn't guarantee anything," said MacLaren, 24.

"But there is something different mentally to know that you have done it in the past."

MacLaren, whose round included an eagle, four birdies and two bogeys, is aiming to win her second Ladies European Tour title, while Carlsson has yet to win on the tour.

They are both two shots clear of Iceland's Valdis Thora Jonsdottir, Karolin Lampert of Germany and Austria's Christine Wolf going into the last round.