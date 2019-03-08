Arnold Palmer Invitational: McIlroy is seven behind leader Fleetwood after 70

The highlight of McIlroy's round was an eagle three at the sixth - his 15th hole

Rory McIlroy is seven shots adrift of clubhouse leader Tommy Fleetwood after firing a two-under-par 70 on day two at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Northern Irishman McIlroy's card included a superb eagle at the sixth, his 15th hole, and four birdies but his progress was hindered by four bogeys.

Fleetwood moved to nine under after hitting a 66 which included two eagles.

The Englishman was two ahead of overnight leader Rafa Cabrera Bello while Graeme McDowell had yet to start.

McDowell, now 259th in the world rankings, was sharing third place after a first-round 68 at Bay Hill.

The 2010 US Open champion is hoping to clinch one of the three Open Championship qualification spots on offer in this week's event.

The leading three players in the top 10 at Bay Hill who have not already qualified for The Open will earn places at Royal Portrush.

McDowell, 39, is a native of Portrush and has spoken of his determination to secure a place in the field.

US player Billy Horschel is in third place in the clubhouse after adding a 71 to his opening 68.

After starting on the 10th, McIlroy dropped a shot at the 11th and while he birdied 16, another bogey on 18 saw him going to the turn in one over.

The world number six birdied three of his next four holes and following a bogey at the fifth, a magnificent second shot to eight feet at the next set up his eagle.

However, the Northern Irishman gave a shot back at the eight after an errant tee shot, with his 25-foot par putt lipping out.