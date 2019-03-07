Arnold Palmer Invitational: Graeme McDowell three off early pace after 68

Graeme McDowell is now 259th in the world rankings

Graeme McDowell fired a four-under-par 68 to lie three behind clubhouse leader Rafa Cabrera Bello at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

The Northern Irishman, US Open winner in 2010, recovered from two early bogeys to get to the turn in one under.

And after picking up a further shot at the 10th, McDowell moved to four under after an eagle on the par-five 16th.

McDowell's compatriot and defending champion Rory McIlroy needed two late birdies to card a level-par 72.

The world number six birdied the third but bogeys at the fourth and fifth saw him go to the turn in one-over-par 37.

McIlroy, 29, got back to level par with a birdie on the 12th but then dropped shots at the 13th and 15th.

However, he carded successive birdies on 16 and 17 before seeing a final-hole birdie effort from 25 feet lip out when it seemed certain to drop.

McIlroy's triumph at Bay Hill last March was his only victory in 2018.

Former world number four McDowell, 39, is now 259th in the rankings after a number of lean seasons.

His best finish in three PGA Tour events this season is a share of 18th place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Spaniard's Cabrera Bello's 65 left him two ahead of former USPGA champion Keegan Bradley and another US player Billy Horschel, who had played 15, while McDowell was sharing fourth place with Patrick Rodgers.