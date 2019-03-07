NSW Women's Open: Thomson three under after day one

Michele Thomson is five shots off leader Valdis Thora Jonsdottir after day one at Queanbeyan Golf Club

Scotland's Michele Thomson heads the British challenge after day one of the Women's New South Wales Open.

Thomson carded 68 at Queanbeyan Golf Club to share fifth place on three under par.

The Aberdonian is five shots off Iceland's Valdis Thora Jonsdottir, who scored a career-best 63, with France's Astrid Vayson de Pradenne three behind.

England's Felicity Johnson and Scotland's Carly Booth are part of a five-way tie for seventh on two under.

Defending champion Meghan MacLaren a shot further back following a 70.

"My back has been hurting a lot the last five weeks, so I decided this week I am going to try and swing it quite slow," said Jonsdottir.

"I kept the ball in play, I hit a lot of good iron shots into the greens and made a lot of good putts."