Tiger Woods withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational after suffering neck strain

  • From the section Golf
Tiger Woods celebrates his Tour Championship win
Woods won the season-ending Tour Championship in 2018 to record his first victory in five years

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill after suffering from a neck strain.

The 14-time major champion says his previously troublesome lower back is unaffected and he has no long-term concerns.

"I've been receiving treatment but it hasn't improved enough to play," said the 43-year-old American.

He hopes to play in next week's Players' Championship at Sawgrass.

Woods won his 80th PGA title, and his first for five years, when sealing the season-ending Tour Championship in September 2018.

He is currently ranked 12 in the world, having recovered from being number 1,199 after spinal fusion surgery - the latest of multiple operations.

