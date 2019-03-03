Anne van Dam boosts Solheim Cup claim with Canberra Women's Classic win

Van Dam has won four European Tour titles

Canberra Classic, final leaderboard -17 A Van Dam (Ned); -15 K Pogacar (Slo); -13 J Shin (Kor); -11 C Booth (Sco); -10 M Sagstrom (Swe) Selected: -8 M Maclaren (Eng); -4 L Maguire (Ire); -3 F Johnson (Eng); -2 G Dryburgh (Sco) Full leaderboard

Anne van Dam strengthened her position at the top of the European Solheim Cup qualification rankings with victory at the Canberra Women's Classic.

The Dutchwoman, 23, was joint overnight leader and carded a final-round six-under par 65 to finish on 17 under.

She won by three shots from Slovenia's Katja Pogacar to claim a third Ladies European Tour title in six months.

Europe face the US in the 16th staging of the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland from 13-15 September.

The 12-woman team will be finalised on Monday, 11 August, after the last qualification event, the Scottish Open.

The top three in the European qualification standings, currently Van Dam and England's Georgia Hall and Charley Hull, will be joined by the top five eligible players in the world rankings and four picks made by captain Catriona Matthew.

Van Dam picked up four shots in the closing four holes to take the victory, after being put under pressure by defending champion Jiyai Shin, who eventually finished third on 13 under.

"I've hit a lot of golf balls over the past couple of months and, with my coach Dave, we've been working on my swing, so I'm really happy with it right now," said Van Dam after winning her fourth Ladies European Tour title.

Scotland's Carly Booth was fourth on 11 under, with England's Meghan Maclaren joint sixth on eight under.