Catriona Matthew receives HSBC Women's World Championship invite

Catriona Matthew has competed in two events already in 2019

Europe's Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew has been invited to play in the HSBC Women's World Championship, which starts next week at Sentosa.

The event in Singapore starts on 28 February and runs until 3 March.

Matthew, 49, has won four LPGA Tour events, including the Women's British Open in 2009.

"I have been working hard on my game and am feeling refreshed after the Christmas break so can't wait to return to Sentosa," the Scot said.