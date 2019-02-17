American Nelly Korda wins Women's Australian Open in Adelaide

Nelly and Jessica Korda are the first pair of sisters to win the Women's Australian Open

ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open final leaderboard -17 N Korda; (US); -15 J Ko-young (Kor); -12 H Wei-ling (Tpe); -11 H Nomura (Jap), A Yin (US); -10 A Munoz (Spa), A Sharp (Can); -9 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng), M Steen (US) Selected others:-7 B Law (Eng); -6 M MacLaren (Eng); -5 Y Liu (Chi); -1 C Hull (Eng)

American Nelly Korda continued her family's remarkable success in Australia by winning the Women's Australian Open in Adelaide.

Korda finished on 17 under par, two clear of South Korea's Ko Jin-young.

Korda is the daughter of former tennis player Petr Korda who won the 1998 Australian Open men's singles title.

Her sister Jessica also won the golf Australian Open in 2012 while her brother Sebastian won the tennis junior singles title last year.

The 20-year-old took a three-shot lead into the final round at The Grange and shot a five-under-par 67 to win.

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff finished in a tie for eighth on nine under.

'Dad called to say you're part of the Korda Slam now'

Korda completed her father's trademark scissor kick after winning the title

Korda was born six months after her father won the Australian Open in Melbourne, the Czech's only Grand Slam title.

At the start of the week she said she felt "so left out" when her family discussed their Australian titles and when she completed her own victory she celebrated with her father's trademark scissor kick.

"I'm finally a part of the club," Korda said.

"I mean this win was really special for my family.

"I think there's something in the air here, we love coming down under.

"I just got off the phone with my dad and he said, 'Well, congratulations, you're part of the Korda Slam now'."