Genesis Open: Justin Thomas edges ahead of Adam Scott at start of third round

Justin Thomas and Adam Scott both had early starts to complete their second rounds on Saturday, but then only managed two holes of their third round before bad light intervened

Genesis Open latest third-round leaderboard -13 J Thomas (US); -12 A Scott (Aus); -11 JB Holmes (US), P Rodgers (US); -10 M Thompson (US); -9 K Jones (US) -8 R McIlroy (NI), P Casey (Eng), T Finau (US); -7 J Spieth (US), K Kraft (US), B Watson (US), Jon Rahm (Spa) Selected others: -6 T Woods (US); -5 B DeChambeau (US), -4 T Fleetwood (Eng); -3 D Johnson (US); -1 P Mickelson (US), D Willett (Eng) Full leaderboard

American former world number one Justin Thomas holds a one-shot lead over Adam Scott after an eagle on the first hole of the third round at the Genesis Open.

The pair only managed two holes before bad light intervened at a tournament which has been hampered by rain delays.

They started the round level on 11 under, but Australian Scott's birdie on the first allowed Thomas to edge ahead.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Englishman Paul Casey are five shots off the lead on eight under.

Four-time major winner McIlroy also birdied the first, while two birdies for Casey in his first four holes kept him in contention.

Tiger Woods made a blistering start to his third round after beginning on the 10th, hitting three birdies and an eagle in his first four holes to move to six under par.

The American 14-time major winner had only just made the cut at one under after two rounds at the par-71 Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

JB Holmes is two shots behind the leaders, alongside fellow American Patrick Rodgers.

Officials are confident of completing 72 holes on Sunday with play set to start at 06:45 local time (14:45 GMT).

Thomas and Scott had similarly early starts on Saturday in order to finish off the remaining holes of their second round in chilly conditions.

Both players carded second-round 65s.

Australian Scott said: "It wasn't that easy early. It was very cold and hard to have any feel in the hands."