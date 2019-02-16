Genesis Open: Justin Thomas & Adam Scott share lead after second round

America's Justin Thomas has nine career PGA tour victories

Genesis Open latest second-round leaderboard -11 J Thomas (US), A Scott (Aus); -10 JB Holmes (US); -9 P Rodgers (US), M Thompson (US); -8 J Spieth (US), T Finau (US); -7 K Jones (US) R McIlroy (NI) Selected others: -6 P Casey (Eng), B Watson (US); -3 T Fleetwood (Eng); -1 T Woods (US), Evens D Willett (Eng) Full leaderboard

Former world number ones Justin Thomas and Adam Scott shared the lead at 11 under par after the second round of the rain-delayed Genesis Open.

Half the field only began their second round on Saturday, after heavy rain had affected play on Thursday and Friday.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is four shots off the lead after a bogey-free 63 that included eight birdies.

The field also started the third round on Saturday with only a few hours of daylight left in Los Angeles.

Officials are confident of completing 72 holes by late Sunday at Riviera Country Club.

JB Holmes is one shot back at 10 under while Tiger Woods just to make the cut at one under.

Thomas had to finish off six holes of his second round on Saturday, while Australian Scott had seven left.

American Thomas, who was one of the day's earliest starters, complained about the cold conditions saying: "I couldn't feel my toes. In that shade, it was really, really chilly."

Scott added: "It wasn't that easy early. It was very cold and hard to have any feel in the hands."