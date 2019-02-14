Woods enjoying growing bond with McIlroy

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods played together in last year's tournament at Riviera

Fourteen-times major winner Tiger Woods has praised playing partner Rory McIlroy as he aims to win the Genesis Open at Riviera for the first time.

The tournament, which has been played under different names, is the only one in which Woods has made 10 appearances or more without a victory.

Woods tees off with world number nine McIlroy and Justin Thomas on Thursday.

"He's a great kid, with unbelievable parents, and we have got close over the years," said Woods.

He added: "I've always enjoyed playing with Rory - I've always enjoyed watching him play, how he has developed, and the amount of tournaments he has won yet he's still learning and developing.

"There's a lot of wins ahead of him but I've enjoyed being a part of watching him mature on the Tour and getting to know him a lot closer."

McIlroy comes into the event on the back of top-five finishes in his two tournaments to date in 2019, a year in which he is focusing firmly on the PGA Tour as he tries to end a four-year winless streak in major championships.

Lucky for some

Woods will hope 13 proves to be his lucky number as he seeks to fill in one of the few gaps on his incredible golfing CV.

Woods made his PGA Tour debut as a 16-year-old schoolboy in the 1992 Los Angeles Open, but like his idol Jack Nicklaus has never tasted victory at the Riviera Country Club.

The 43-year-old's best results in 12 starts were back-to-back runners-up finishes in 1998 and 1999.

Woods also missed the cut at Riviera last year after rounds of 72 and 76, but that was still early on in his comeback following spinal fusion surgery and the former world number one went on to claim his 80th PGA Tour title in the Tour Championship later in the season.

For the second year running he has been paired with McIlroy and fellow American Thomas for the first two rounds.