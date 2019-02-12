Sergio Garcia says Saudi International disqualification is 'not who I truly am'

Sergio Garcia is currently ranked 29th in the world

Sergio Garcia says his behaviour in being disqualified from the Saudi International is "not who I truly am".

The 2017 Masters Champion was kicked out of the tournament earlier this month for serious misconduct after damaging greens during his third round.

He will play on the PGA Tour for the first time since the incident at the Genesis Open in Los Angeles this week.

"I want to again say I'm sorry to my fans and fellow competitors," said the 39-year-old Spaniard on Tuesday,

"What happened is not an example I want to set, and it's not who I truly am."

"I am an emotional player and, while I believe that's one of my biggest strengths, it's also one of my biggest flaws," added Garcia in a post on social media.

"I'm focused on working hard to channel that emotion the correct way and to be the best me, learn from it and move forward. Thanks for all the support."

Garcia became the first player on the European Tour to be disqualified under Rule 1.2a, which reads, "players are expected to play in the spirit of the game by acting with integrity, showing consideration to others and taking good care of the course".