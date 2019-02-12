European Tour: David Law 'can't sit back' after stunning first title

David Law won his first European Tour title at Australia's Handa Vic Open

David Law "can't sit back" and must "go and compete in big tournaments" after his stunning first European Tour title.

The Scottish Challenge Tour graduate, 27, holed an eagle at the last to win the Handa Vic Open in Australia - just his fifth event on the main tour.

The victory guarantees Law's status on the tour for the next two years.

"One of the toughest things to do is keep your tour card and thankfully I don't have to worry about that," Law told BBC Scotland.

"My last six years as a pro, I wouldn't have made enough money to shout about. Financially it makes a big difference, its given me security that I'm playing this season and next season on the tour, which is huge.

"I can't sit back and soak up everything from the victory, I need to now kick on."

Aberdeen-based Law is mentored by former Open champion Paul Lawrie, who "wasn't surprised" by his protege's triumph.

Lad added: "He's done so much for me over the years. He's been there, done it, made all the mistakes, been so successful, won a major - there's nobody better to advise me.

"It makes me a little more comfortable when I'm in the presence of great players now. I've played with a major champion for so long, so I'm not overawed."