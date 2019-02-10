ISPS Handa Vic Open: Scotland's David Law wins first European title

The Scot produced an eagle on the last after home favourite Ormsby's double-bogey on the 17th

ISPS Handa Vic Open men's final leaderboard -18 D Law (Sco); -17 B Kennedy (Aus), W Ormsby (Aus); -16 J Harding (SA); -15 J Scrivener (Aus), D Drysdale (Sco), D Brandson (Aus) Selected others:-13 C Shinkwin (Eng), N Flanagan (Aus); -10 M Stieger (Aus), P Dunne (Ire), M Hoey (NI), A Rai (Eng)

ISPS Handa Vic Open women's final leaderboard -8 C Boutier (Fra); -6 S Oh (Aus), C Thomas (Eng), S Kemp (Aus); -5 H Nomura (Jap), A Munoz (Spa), K Kirk (Aus) Selected others:-4 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng), K Kaufman (US), L Stephenson (US); -1 F Johnson (Eng)

Scotland's David Law eagled the 18th as he overcame a three-shot deficit in the final three holes to win the ISPS Handa Vic Open - a first European Tour title.

Law birdied the 16th and sank an eight-foot putt on the par-five last to card a six-under 66 and win on 18 under.

Overnight leader Wade Ormsby double-bogeyed the 17th and missed an eagle putt on the 18th to force a play-off.

France's Celine Boutier won the women's event by two shots from three players including England's Charlotte Thomas.

The tournament is co-sanctioned by the European Tour and LPGA and features men and women playing on the same courses at the same time, for equal prize money.

Boutier carded a final-round 72 to hold off Australians Sarah Kemp (65) and Su Oh (74), while Thomas closed with a 69 and overnight leader Kim Kaufman slumped to a 78 to finish four shots adrift.

In the men's event, Australian Ormsby, 38, looked to be cruising to victory but crumbled on the par-three 17th, taking five shots.

Challenge Tour graduate Law, who picked up a winners' cheque of £820,000 said: "To have won, it sort of changes things a little bit.

"It's massive. It's not something I expected. For me just being out here playing on the European Tour was enough.

"I've been loving the four events I've played so far and to just be a European Tour player was what I was happy with. I'll go home, reflect a little bit on things and reassess.

"We said we were going to try to finish three-two-four in the hope that we could get a top-three finish. Then birdie 16, par 17, and going down the last we said we need eagle. We make eagle, we post at 18 under, you never know what can happen."

Brad Kennedy finished at 17 under alongside Ormsby, one shot clear of South Africa's Justin Harding. Scotland's David Drysdale and Australian duo Jason Scrivener and David Bransdon finished a shot further back.