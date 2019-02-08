Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Paul Casey & Phil Mickelson in five-way share of lead

Casey has dropped only one shot over the first two rounds

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am second-round leaderboard -10 P Mickelson (US), L Glover (US), P Casey (Eng), S Langley (US), J Spieth (US) (16 holes); -9 J Day (Aus) (15 holes); -8 S Piercy (US) (15 holes) Selected others: -5 R Knox (Sco), G McDowell (NI); -2 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), M Laird (Sco); +2 B Davis (Eng); +4 S Lowry (Ire)

Englishman Paul Casey and four-time winner Phil Mickelson are in a five-way share of the lead at the halfway stage of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Mickelson, one behind overnight, led by two before bogeying three holes in succession, but birdied the last at Spyglass Hill for a four under 68.

Casey joined him at 10 under after picking up five shots in four holes in a superb 64 at Monterey's Shore course.

Play was suspended for the day after a deluge with 44 players still to finish.

Tee times were brought forward to avoid the storm, but players at Pebble Beach saw greens waterlogged by the deluge and cups filled to the brim with rainwater as they completed their rounds in cold, blustery conditions.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth, without a title since his Open Championship victory in 2017, also reached 10 under but will have two holes to complete at Spyglass Hill at 07:10am local time on Saturday.

Scotsman Russell Knox is five off the lead after a 70 at Spyglass Hill, joined by Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell, who posted a 70 at Monterey.

The players each play at Pebble Beach, Monterey and Spyglass Hill over the first three days before the final round at Pebble on Sunday.

Saturday's third rounds are expected to begin as scheduled at 08:00am, after which the cut will be made, with the top 60 and ties qualifying for Sunday.