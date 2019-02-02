Saudi International: Sergio Garcia disqualified from third round after 'damaging greens'

Sergio Garcia is currently ranked 27 in the world after a top-10 finish in his first two events of 2019

Saudi International, third round leaderboard -16 D Johnson (US), L Haotong (Chn); -11 T Lewis (Eng); -9 R Fox (NZ), A Levy (Fra); -8 R Fisher (Eng), JB Hansen (Den), S Hend (Aus), Z Lombard (SA), M Woo Lee (Aus) Selected others: -7 I Poulter (Eng); -6 C Paisley (Eng); -5 M Jordan (Eng), A Rai (Eng); -4 L Johnston (Sco); -3 P Dunne (Ire), S Horsfield (Eng), R Rock (Eng) Full leaderboard

Sergio Garcia has been disqualified from the third round of the Saudi International for serious misconduct.

The 2017 Masters champion posted a one-over 71, leaving him on level par, but was then told he was disqualified.

The 39-year-old Spaniard said in a statement: "I respect the decision. In frustration I damaged a couple of greens, for which I apologise."

Li Haotong fired a 62 to share the lead with world number three Dustin Johnson, five shots clear of Tom Lewis.

The 28-year-old Englishman also shot a 62 to move up to third on 11-under and Australia's Min Woo Lee climbed into the top 10 after firing a 63.

Garcia became the first player on the European Tour to be disqualified under Rule 1.2a, which reads "players are expected to play in the spirit of the game by acting with integrity, showing consideration to others and taking good care of the course".

The world number 27 landed in a bunker on the fourth hole and could be heard complaining about the way the bunker had been raked.

The nine-time Ryder Cup player added: "I have informed my fellow players it will never happen again."