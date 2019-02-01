Saudi International: Justin Rose misses cut as Dustin Johnson is three shots clear
|Saudi International, second round leaderboard
|-11 D Johnson (US); -8 Z Lombard (SA), L Haotong (Chi); -7 F Zanotti (Par), S Hand (Aus); -6 A Levy (Fra), R Sterne (SA), R Fox (NZ), C Paisley (Eng)
|Selected others:-5 I Poulter (Eng); -4 L Johnston (Sco); -3 T Pieters (Bel), B Dredge (Wal), R Fisher (Eng), T Lewis (Eng), P Dunne (Ire); -2 M Jordan (Eng), M Southgate (Eng), S Horsfield (Eng), R Rock (Eng); +2 J Rose (Eng); +4 L Westwood (Eng)
World number one Justin Rose missed the cut at the Saudi International, while American Dustin Johnson produced a 61 - the lowest round of his career - to hold a three-shot lead after two days.
Rose followed up his opening round 70 with a two-over 72 as he missed the cut for only the second time in 36 events.
World number three Johnson set a new course record with an eagle and seven birdies in his bogey-free 61.
South African Zander Lombard is tied for second with China's Li Haotong.
England's Chris Paisley is tied sixth on six under, five shots behind Johnson, with Ian Poulter a shot further back on five under.
Day one leader Thomas Pieters of Belgium had a day to forget as he followed up his 63 on Thursday with a four-over 74 on Friday to drop down to tied 18th.
"The mistakes I made were due to trying to chase the cut and that doesn't happen if I had putted a bit better the first day," said Rose.
"I actually played really nicely on day one. Today I felt not as good, but the mistakes were more because I was behind the eight-ball trying to get into the tournament."
Johnson, the 2016 US Open champion, said: "I was just trying to keep getting my score lower and lower.
"It was really good. Obviously you always have fun when you're playing well, but I did a lot of the same things I did yesterday. The greens rolled a little bit better today."
The Saudi International has attracted a top-class field despite scrutiny over the country's human rights record.