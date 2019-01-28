Tiger Woods: Red or pink top? The new yanny or laurel?

Move over yanny or laurel, gold dress or blue dress - there is a new debate in town.

Tiger Woods is famed for wearing red during during the final round of golf tournaments but did he go rogue on Sunday?

His outfit on the last day of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines sent some golf fans into a tizz as they discussed whether the 14-time major winner had broken with tradition and opted for pink.

A tweet from the PGA during the final day of the Farmers Insurance Open
A tweet from the PGA about Woods' attire during the final day of the Farmers Insurance Open

Red or pink?

The question provoked plenty of debate, with some arguing it was an optical illusion and others getting a little bit more scientific, while some found it a bit too much to handle.

A tweet about the outfit Tiger Woods wore on the final day of the Farmers Insurance Open
The debate started off on a diplomatic footing...
A tweet about the outfit Tiger Woods wore on the final day of the Farmers Insurance Open
Things quickly turned scientific...
A tweet about the outfit Tiger Woods wore on the final day of the Farmers Insurance Open
It was all a bit much for some fans...
A tweet about the outfit Tiger Woods wore on the final day of the Farmers Insurance Open
Others tried to provide evidence...
A tweet about the outfit Tiger Woods wore on the final day of the Farmers Insurance Open
Woods finished joint 20th, despite a final round 67, and some gave the colour an alternative name...

The answer?

In the end, four-time PGA Tour winner-turned-analyst Notah Begay III cleared things up by suggesting... Or did he? You decide.

Notah Begay III attempts to provide an answer to the red or pink debate
Begay attempts to provide an answer to the red or pink debate

