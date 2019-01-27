Justin Rose: Farmers Insurance Open win for world number one

Victory was Justin Rose's 10th win on the PGA Tour

Farmers Insurance Open, final leaderboard -21 J Rose (Eng); -19 A Scott (Aus); -16 H Matsuyama (Jpn), T Gooch (US); -14 J Day (Aus), R McIlroy (NI), J Rahm (Spa); -13 B Horschel (US); -12 G Woodland (US), C Smith (Aus) Selected others: -11 P Reed (US); -10 T Woods (US), -9 D Willett (Eng); -5 R Knox (Sco) Full leaderboard (external site)

World number one Justin Rose held off the challenge of Australian Adam Scott to win the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, finishing 21 under.

Rose, 38, teed off as the overnight leader and carded a round of 69 to beat Scott by two shots.

Jason Day moved up the leaderboard to challenge early on with a round of 67 but Rose recovered to take the win.

Rory McIlroy finished seven shots off the lead in a tie for fifth while Tiger Woods was four further back.

Spaniard Jon Rahm fell away after a par round of 72.

Rose had a six-shot lead at one stage on Saturday but dropped shots in the last few holes.

After three bogeys in the front nine on Sunday, his rivals were hoping for more slip-ups but instead Rose picked up shots at the 10th, 16th and 18th to take the title.