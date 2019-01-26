Farmers Insurance Open: Justin Rose heads into final round with three-shot lead

Rose, who led by six strokes at one point, closed with a bogey at the par-five 18th after finding the water

Farmers Insurance Open, third-round leaderboard -18 J Rose (Eng); -15 A Scott (Aus); -14 J Rahm (Spa); -13 D Ghim (US); -12 T Gooch (US); -11 H Matsuyama (Jpn); R McIlroy (NI), B Horschel (US,), H Lebioda (US), J Dahmen (US) Selected others: -8 M Laird (Sco); -7 J Spieth (US). D Willett (Eng); -6 R Knox (Sco) -5 T Woods (US) Full leaderboard (external site)

World number one Justin Rose maintained his three-shot lead at the Farmers Insurance Open despite two double bogeys in the third round.

The English golfer carded a three-under-par 69 which also featured six birdies and an eagle to stay three shots ahead of Adam Scott on 18 under.

Australian Scott had seven birdies and an eagle in his five-under-par 65.

Rose, who led by six strokes at one point, closed with a bogey at the par-five 18th after finding the water.

Despite his mistakes, Rose tied the 54-hole tournament record at 18 under.

First-round leader Jon Rahm of Spain is a shot further back from Scott at 14 under while Rory McIlroy hit a 69 and is part of a group of five golfers on 11 under.

Scotland's Martin Laird and Russell Knox are on eight under and six under respectively.

Tiger Woods, whose eight wins at Torrey Pines included the most recent of his 14 major titles at the 2008 US Open, scored a one-under 71 that leaves him 13 shots off the pace.