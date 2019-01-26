Dubai Desert Classic: Bryson DeChambeau takes outright lead on 16-under-par

Bryson DeChambeau
DeChambeau is the world number five
Dubai Desert Classic, third round leaderboard
-16 DeChambeau (US); -15 Li (Chn); -13 Wallace (Eng), Els (SA); -12 Samooja (Fin), Olesen (Den), Quiros (Spa), Herbert (Aus); -11 Smith (Eng), Fitzpatrick (Eng), Scrivener (Aus); -10 Johnston (Eng). Fleetwood (Eng), An (Kor), Westwood (Eng), Garcia (Spa), Coetzee (SA), Pavon (Fra)
Selected others: -9 Fisher (Eng), Lowry (Ire), Dredge (Wal); -8 Ramsay (Sco), Pepperell (Eng), Poulter (Eng)

American Bryson DeChambeau has taken the outright lead at the Dubai Desert Classic on 16-under-par, a shot ahead of China's Li Haotong.

England's Matt Wallace is tied in third place on 13-under with South African four-time major winner Ernie Els, 49, who is now ranked 527th in the world.

Overnight joint leader DeChambeau, the world number five, carded a four-under-par 68 in his third round.

Meanwhile defending champion Li shot his third consecutive 67.

England pair Jordan Smith and Matthew Fitzpatrick are still in contention on 11-under, while compatriots Tommy Fleetwood, Andrew Johnson and Lee Westwood, and Spain's Sergio Garcia sit on 10-under.

Wales Bradley Dredge and Ireland's Shane Lowry are on nine under, a shot ahead of Scotland's Richie Ramsay and English duo Eddie Pepperell and Ian Poulter.

DeChambeau, 25, has five PGA Tour wins but has never won a European Tour title, having joined the tour in December 2018.

