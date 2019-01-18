Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Shane Lowry moves three shots ahead

Lowry has made 21 birdies over the first three days in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship third-round leaderboard -17 S Lowry (Ire); -14 R Sterne (SA); -12 I Poulter (Eng); -11 P Larrazabal (Spa); -10 S Jamieson (Sco), S Kjeldsen (Den), M Kieffer (Ger), T Pieters (Bel); -9 L Westwood (Eng), B Koepka (US), P Waring (Eng) Selected others: -8 L Oosthuizen (SA); -6 T Bjorn (Den); -4 D Johnson (US); -3 T Fleetwood (Eng)

Irishman Shane Lowry will take a three-shot lead into Saturday's final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The 31-year-old, without a title since the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in August 2015, carded seven birdies in a five under 67 to reach 17-under-par.

He leads from South African Richard Sterne, who had an eagle in his 69.

Ian Poulter is two further back after an eagle at the last in his 69, while Lee Westwood slipped to nine under after two double bogeys in his 73.

On a breezy afternoon at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Lowry posted three birdies in a row from the sixth.

"Obviously we're playing in a world-class field on a very difficult golf course," he said.

"I think I just need to go out and stay aggressive, and just play my own game and try and make as many birdies as I can. That's the way I play golf. If I can do that, hopefully I can be up there at the end of the day and give myself a chance coming down the last few."

Sterne has not won since clinching his sixth European Tour title at the Joburg Open in 2013 and said: "It's been a long time since I've been in contention but I've managed to pull it off a few times, so maybe there's some magic left in me."