Shane Lowry retains Abu Dhabi Championship lead after second-round 70

Shane Lowry recovered from two early dropped shots to remain in the lead in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Championship second-round leaderboard -12 S Lowry (Ire); -11 L Oosthuizen (SA), R Sterne (SA); -10 L Westwood (Eng); -9 I Poulter (Eng), S Jamieson (Sco), T Lewis (Eng), S Kjeldsen (Den) ; -8 G Forrest (Sco), G Green (Mas), L Herbert (Aus), D Foos (Germany) Selected others:-7 B Koepka (USA); -6 E Pepperell (Eng), M Wallace (Eng), M Kaymer (Ger); -4 D Johnson (USA); -3 T Fleetwood (Eng), R Fisher (Eng); -2 H Stenson (Swe), T Hatton (Eng) Full leaderboard

Ireland's Shane Lowry held on to the lead at the Abu Dhabi Championship as a 70 kept him one ahead of South Africans Louis Oosthuizen and Richard Sterne.

After his opening 10-under-par 62, Lowry, 31, lost the lead after two early bogeys but regrouped with four birdies as he finished on 12 under.

England's Lee Westwood is two behind in fourth place after a bogey-free 68.

Ian Poulter shares fifth on nine under in a group including fellow Englishman Tom Lewis and Scot Scott Jamieson.

Tommy Fleetwood, aiming for a third straight victory in the event, holed an eight-foot birdie putt at the last to squeeze into the final two rounds on the cut mark of three under but European Ryder Cup pair Henrik Stenson and Tyrrell Hatton exited on two under.

After bogeying the first, missed short putts at the sixth and 14th saw 2017 European number one Fleetwood drop further shots at the sixth and 14th before his closing birdie saw him survive.

US Open and US PGA champion Brooks Koepka is five off the pace after a 70 which included a closing bogey while his compatriot and world number three Dustin Johnson is three further back after a scrappy 71.

Lowry happy after early 'horrendous shots'

County Offaly man Lowry, three ahead overnight, was content to retain the lead after a nervy start saw him bogey the second and third holes.

"I knew today was going to be a bit of a weird day after hitting such a low score yesterday," Lowry told Sky Sports after his 70.

"Some of the shots I hit early on were horrendous so I'm happy with the way I recovered."

Lowry equalled the course record with his flawless, 10-birdie 62 on Wednesday as he benefitted from 10 days of recent practice in Dubai spent alongside compatriot Paul Dunne.

Oosthuizen and Sterne both carded rounds of 68 with the 2010 Open champion regrouping from successive bogeys on 10 and 11 to card three birdies in his closing six holes.