Sentry Tournament of Champions: Rory McIlroy chasing down Gary Woodland in Hawaii

Rory McIlroy is making his debut in the tournament after choosing to focus more on the PGA Tour this season

Sentry Tournament of Champions third-round leaderboard -17 G Woodland (US); -14 R McIlroy (NI); -13 M Leishman (Aus); -12 X Schauffele (US), B DeChambeau (US); -10 J Thomas (US), K Tway (US) Selected others: -9 D Johnson (US), J Rahm (Spa); -7 P Casey (Eng), -6 I Poulter (Eng) Full leaderboard

Rory McIlroy remains in contention heading into the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The Northern Irishman briefly tied for the lead in Hawaii but remains three shots behind American Gary Woodland, who had been the halfway leader.

Woodland bogeyed the 12th to give hope to McIlroy but came back by holing a 64-yard putt for an eagle on the 15th.

The front two both went round in a five-under-par 68, leaving Woodland 17 under overall and McIlroy 14 under.

Paul Casey is 10 shots off the lead on seven under, one stroke ahead of fellow Englishman Ian Poulter.

Only 33 players are at the event, which is made up exclusively of PGA Tour winners.

McIlroy, a four-time major champion, is playing in it for the first time after deciding to focus more on the PGA Tour this season at the expense of his European Tour commitments.