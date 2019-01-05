Sentry Tournament of Champions: Rory McIlroy three shots back in Hawaii

McIlroy is playing in the tournament for the first time as he switches focus from the European Tour to the PGA Tour

Sentry Tournament of Champions second-round leaderboard -12 G Woodland (US); -9 K Tway (US), B DeChambeau (US), R McIlroy (NI); -8 M Leishman (Aus); -7 J Thomas (US), C Champ (US), X Schauffele (US) Selected others: -6 I Poulter (Eng), J Day (Aus); -5 J Rahm (Spa), D Johnson (US); -2 P Casey (Eng), F Molinari (Ita); level B Koepka (US)

Rory McIlroy sits three shots behind leader Gary Woodland following the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The 29-year-old Northern Irishman holed four birdies on the back nine as he went round in 68.

American pair Bryson DeChambeau and first-round leader Kevin Tway sit in joint-second place with McIlroy on nine under par.

Their compatriot Woodland hit five straight birdies on his way to a 67.

That matched his first-round score and left the three-time PGA Tour winner on 12 under par overall.

England's Ian Poulter is a further three shots behind McIlroy in joint-ninth place overall, while world number one Brooks Koepka is down in 27th place on level par.

McIlroy is making his debut at the event - made up exclusively of PGA Tour winners - as he is focusing more on the PGA Tour this season while reducing his European Tour commitments as part of moves to improve his form.

Johnson becomes first player to receive new penalty since rule changes

Defending champion Dustin Johnson became the first player on the PGA Tour to receive a penalty since the new rules of golf came into effect at the start of the year.

It came after he hit a tee shot into the long grass. Though hazards are now known as 'penalty areas' under one of the many changes to come into force, Johnson's sanction was actually unrelated to one of the new laws and came for hitting the wrong ball.

The American was directed to his TaylorMade-branded ball by a course marshal and he hacked it back into play - only to find his actual ball a few steps on in the short rough.

"Obviously it was my fault. The marshal had it marked, said it went in the hazard right there, and there was a ball right there and it was a TaylorMade. I could see the logo on the side so obviously I just assumed it was mine," explained Johnson.

It meant he double-bogeyed the hole and finished with a round of 74, leaving him seven strokes behind leader Woodland.