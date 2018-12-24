Ryder Cup: Europe captain Thomas Bjorn gets tattoo on bottom after victory over USA

Bjorn sticks to his promise and gets a Ryder Cup tattoo

Some promises you just have to keep, even though you wish you had stayed quiet.

It has taken three months but Europe's Ryder Cup-winning captain Thomas Bjorn has stuck to his word and finally got a tattoo - on his backside.

The Swede made the pledge of getting inked "on a part that only Grace [his girlfriend] will see" if his side beat the USA - and they did not let him down, regaining the trophy with a 17½-10½ victory in France in September.

In the players' WhatsApp group, England's Ian Poulter called it "extra motivation", while Spaniard Sergio Garcia pondered whether it would be "numbers or an image".

Though Bjorn wanted only his girlfriend to see, the evidence has been revealed after a visit to the parlour...

