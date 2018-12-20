Bronte Law wins Ladies European Tour School with record 26 under total

Law finished in a share of 18th in this year's Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine

England's Bronte Law set a new record for the Lalla Aicha Tour School with a 26-under total for five rounds at Amelkis Golf Club in Marrakesh.

The 23-year-old from Stockport, who set another new Ladies European Tour record with nine consecutive birdies in round three, secured a one-shot victory.

Sweden's Linnea Strom was second after a final round of 66.

Germany's Esther Henseleit, England's Sian Evans and Leona Maguire of Ireland were other players to seal Tour cards.

Law started her final round in Morocco with a 15-footer for a birdie on the first hole but after 41 holes without a bogey, she dropped her only shot of the day at the 10th, where she three-putted.

However, she was close to a hole-in-one at the 13th and tapped in to birdie the next en route to a five under round of 67.

"It means a lot, coming from England, even though I live in the States now, this is my home. It's important to support the Ladies European Tour and I look forward to being a member of the Tour," said Law, who has now targeted a Solheim Cup place.

Evans, 27, who works full-time as a PGA professional at Kings Hill Golf Club in Kent, finished in fourth place on 16 under par.

She set up a website page for donations to fund her trip to Tour School and said: "This means the world, it's what everyone dreams of.

"Ever since I was a little kid I wanted to do this and to shoot 16 under, it's my lowest tournament score, so I'm just really happy."

Maguire won a play-off with Sarah Nilsson of Sweden for the fifth spot, holing a 15-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole.