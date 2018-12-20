Leona Maguire defeats Sarah Nilsson in a play-off to earn a Ladies European Tour card

Media playback is not supported on this device Leona Maguire holes 15-foot putt to clinch LET card

Leona Maguire birdied the first play-off hole to clinch a playing card for the 2019 Ladies European Tour.

The 24-year-old beat Sarah Nilsson of Sweden after they finished in a tie for fifth at the LET Qualifying School.

Only the top-five finishers in Morocco were guaranteed a full playing card, with Maguire carding a five-under par 67 to force a play-off against Nilsson.

The tournament was won by Bronte Law of England, who finished on 26 under to beat Swede Linnea Strom by a shot.

German amateur Esther Henseleit was third on 18 under par while England's Sian Evans was the other automatic qualifier with a 16-under-par final score.

A level-par round of 72 on Wednesday meant that Maguire began her final round outside the top-five but she carded a bogey-free finish to the five-round tournament to set-up the play-off against Nilsson, who signed for a fifth-round 66.

The pair returned to the par-five 18th hole where Maguire sank a long-range birdie putt to secure the play-off victory.