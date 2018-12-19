Bronte Law: Ladies European Tour birdie record broken in Morocco
-
- From the section Golf
England's Bronte Law broke a Ladies European Tour record by holing nine birdies in a row in the Lalla Aicha Tour School event in Morocco.
The 23-year-old posted a course record-equalling 10-under-par 62 in Tuesday's third round at the Amelkis Golf Club in Marrakech.
Law followed that with a bogey-free 64 in the fourth round on Wednesday to lead by two from Sweden's Linnea Strom.
The Tour qualifying event is played over 90 holes.