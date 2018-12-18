Leona Maguire stays on course for Ladies European Tour card in Morocco

Leona Maguire has two more rounds to play in Morocco
Leona Maguire needs a top-five finish in the five-round event to secure a full LET card

Leona Maguire shares fourth place at the Ladies European Tour School Finals in Morocco after firing a third-round 70 on Tuesday.

The Cavan player needs a top-five finish in the five-round event to secure a full LET card for 2019.

Those finishing in sixth to 25th positions in Marrakech will secure a category which earns them a spot in several LET events next season.

Maguire already has earned a card for the secondary Symetra Tour in the US.

The Irish woman's eight-under-par total leaves her five behind England's Bronte Law who fired a brilliant 10-under-par 62 on Tuesday.

Law is one ahead of Sweden's Linnea Strom with France's Manon Gidali three shots further back in third place.

Maguire is a four-strong group on eight under which also includes India's Astha Madan plus English pair Dulcie Sverdloff and Sian Evans.

The 24-year-old Irishwoman came through a pre-qualifier last week where her twin sister Lisa was unable to progress from.

