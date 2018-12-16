Alfred Dunhill Championship: David Drysdale and Scott Jamieson finished second and third in South Africa

Scott Jamieson (right) congratulates winner David Lipsky

Alfred Dunhill Championship, South Africa -14 David Lipsky (USA); -12 David Drysdale (Sco), -11 Scott Jamieson (Sco), Zander Lombard (SA); -8 Ben Evans (Eng), Oliver Wilson (Eng) Selected others:-7 Luis Oosthuizen (SA); -4 Robert Macintyre; -3 Max Orrin (Eng), Chris Paisley (Eng); -2 David Law (Sco), Marc Warren (Sco)

Scots David Drysdale and Scott Jamieson had to settle for second and third place respectively as David Lipsky won the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek in South Africa.

Jamieson was the overnight leader, but his final round of 72 left him on 11 under par for the tournament, three behind American Lipsky.

Drydale's round of 67 moved him from fifth to second on 12 under.

English pair Ben Evans and Oliver Wilson were joint-fifth on eight under.