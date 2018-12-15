Scott Jamieson leads David Lipsky after third round of Alfred Dunhill Championship

Scott Jamieson is 'not getting ahead of himself'

Alfred Dunhill Championship, South Africa -11 Scott Jamieson (Sco); -10 David Lipsky (USA); -8 Zander Lombard (SA), Brandon Stone (SA); -7 David Drysdale (Sco), Marc Warren (Sco), Raphael Jacquelin (Fra), Pablo Larrazabal (Spa) Selected others:-6 Luis Oosthuizen (SA); -5 Ben Evans (Eng), Oliver Evans (Eng); +4 Doug McGuigan (Sco)

Scotland's Scott Jamieson leads the Alfred Dunhill Championship by a shot going into the final round at Leopard Creek in South Africa.

Jamieson was in a pack of four Scots behind David Lipsky of the United States after two rounds.

But, as his compatriots faltered, the 34-year-old's 68 took him a shot clear on 11 under par as Lipsky carded a 70.

"It's obviously a great place to be, but I'm certainly not getting ahead of myself," Jamieson said.

"There's an awful long way to go and a lot can happen in 18 holes, especially on this golf course, this back nine, where there's so much risk-reward."

Defending champion Brandon Stone, with a 69, and fellow South African Zander Lombard, who had a 68, are a further three shots behind Lipsky.

Marc Warren, who started the day level with Jamieson, is now four off the lead after a 72, level with fellow Scot David Drysdale, who shot 71.

Doug McGuigan, who had been level with Drysdale in the top five, collapsed to four over par after a 76.

Lipsky is looking forward to going head-to-head again with Jamieson on the final day.

"Scott and I are good friends," he said. "It was real fun out there today.

"It's really hot, but I'm from Las Vegas and it can get really hot there too, so I'm enjoying it and it's better than the cold, I guess."