QBE Shootout: Graeme McDowell & Emiliano Grillo second in Florida

Graeme McDowell combined with Emiliano Grillo for eight birdies and two bogeys in Saturday's round

QBE Shootout final-round leaderboard (US unless stated) -30 P Kizzire & B Harman; -29 G McDowell (NI) & E Grillo (Arg); -28 L List & C Howell III, K Na & B DeChambeau, G Woodland & C Hoffman; -27 B Watson & H Varner III; -23 T Finau & L Thompson; Selected others: -20 L Donald (GB) & A Landry Full leaderboard

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell and team-mate Emiliano Grillo finished second to Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman in the QBE Shootout in Florida.

McDowell and his Argentine partner, who started the final round tied for the lead, combined for a 10-under-par 62 in Sunday's fourball format.

They finished on 29 under, a shot behind Americans Kizzire and Harman, who won with a 61.

LPGA star Lexi Thompson and Tony Finau were seventh on 23 under after a 65.

Luke List and Charles Howell III (61), Kevin Na and Bryson DeChambeau (62), and Gary Woodland and Charlie Hoffman (63) tied for third on 28 under.

McDowell and Grillo picked up three shots on the front nine and put together a run of seven straight birdies from the 11th.

They carded an opening 59 under the scramble format and followed it up with a 66 in Saturday's foursomes.

An eagle at the par-five 17th saw Kizzire and Harman go top of the leaderboard, and a par at the 18th was enough for victory.