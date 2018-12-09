South African Open: Louis Oosthuizen wins at home in Johannesburg

Louis Oosthuizen carded a 67 in the fourth and final round at the SA Open

Louis Oosthuizen was reduced to tears after claiming a record-equalling six-shot victory at the South African Open in Johannesburg.

The 2010 Open champion carded an eagle, five birdies and three bogeys on Sunday for a 67 on the final round to finish the week on 18 under par.

It is the first time Oosthuizen has won his home Open.

Matt Wallace was in with an outside chance ahead of the final day but the Englishman finished 10 shots behind.

Oliver Wilson finished in a tie for third on 10 under par, after carding 67 in the final round.

"I knew today was either going to be very special or heartbreaking," said Oosthuizen.

"I wish my family was here.

"The crowd was great this whole week, and it was nice to do it for them."

Oosthuizen, who was forced to withdraw from August's PGA Championship just before his tee time due to a back problem, added: "I have been through injuries but my family and friends have been great."