Tony Finau, Jon Rahm & Henrik Stenson share Hero World Challenge lead

Finau dropped his only shot of round three with a four at the par-three second

Hero World Challenge third-round leaderboard -13 T Finau (US), H Stenson (Swe), J Rahm (Spa); -11 G Woodland (US); -10 R Fowler (US); -9 X Schauffele (US), D Johnson (US); -8 P Reed (US), J Rose (Eng), A Noren (Swe); -6 J Thomas (US) -5 B Watson (US), P Cantlay (US); -4 B DeChambeau (US), K Bradley (US); -3 J Day (Aus), H Matsuyama (Jpn); -2 T Woods (US)

American Tony Finau, Spaniard Jon Rahm and Henrik Stenson of Sweden share the lead on 13 under after day three of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Finau, who shot six birdies in a five-under 67, had the best round of a group who are two clear of Gary Woodland.

Englishman Justin Rose, requiring a top-three finish to return to world number one, is in a three-way share of eighth, five strokes back, after a 68.

Tournament host Tiger Woods is bottom of the 18-man field, 11 off the lead.

Woods dropped three shots in the first three holes but also had five birdies in his 72.

Big-hitting Rahm, the world number eight, who led overnight with Stenson, was eight feet from the pin in two at the 547-yard par five 15th but his eagle putt spun out of the hole.

His birdie effort from the fringe grass at the last suffered the same fate as he finished with a round of 69.

Rose had four birdies in the final seven holes, pitching to three feet at the 17th.

Sweden's Alex Noren went even closer at the 181-yard par-three, holing his nine-iron tee shot.

The ball pitched a foot short of the flag and it trickled into the cup, completing a remarkable run of eagle, triple bogey, ace in three holes for the world number 18, who is level with Rose at eight under.

World number three Dustin Johnson dropped four strokes in the first two holes, with a triple bogey at the par-three second after two successive shots rolled back down the slope to his feet.

He responded with four birdies in seven holes but finished with a 72 to sit on nine under.