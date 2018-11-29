Hero World Challenge: Patrick Cantlay & Patrick Reed three ahead, Tiger Woods eight back

Patrick Reed has won six times on the PGA Tour

Hero World Challenge first-round leaderboard -7 P Cantlay (US), P Reed (US); -4 H Stenson (Swe), D Johnson (US); -3 A Noren (Swe), B Watson (US); -2 J Rose (Eng), J Thomas (US), B DeChambeau (US); -1 K Bradley (US), J Rahm (Spa), J Day (Aus) Level T Finau (US), G Woodland (US), R Fowler (US); +1 T Woods (US), X Schauffele (US); +2 H Matsuyama (Jpn)

Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Reed lead the Hero World Challenge by three shots after seven-under 65s, as tournament host Tiger Woods opened with a 73.

Cantlay birdied five of the last six holes in the Bahamas, while fellow American Reed recorded eight birdies.

Englishman Justin Rose, needing a top-three finish to return to world number one, is five back after a mixed 70.

Woods can regain a place in the top 10 with victory this week and had four birdies, but also a triple bogey.

The American, who was 1,199 in the world rankings during this event a year ago, won his first tournament for five years in September with a two-shot victory at the Tour Championship.

Playing in his first event since failing to win a point at the Ryder Cup, he was level par playing the par-three 12th when his chip from the rough on the left rolled back down the slope past his feet and trickled into the water, resulting in a six.

But he finished in style with an eight-iron from 170 yards to two feet for a birdie at the last.

With top-ranked Brooks Koepka not playing this week, world number two Rose played a majestic wood to two feet to eagle the 11th and reach three under but also had problems at the 12th, where he made a double bogey.

Masters champion Reed joined Cantlay at the top of the leaderboard after pitching to three feet to birdie the 16th and then added another with a curling 12-foot effort at the last.

The 18-man field at the Albany course features 14 of the world's top 20, with five former world number ones and nine major champions.