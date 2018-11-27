Georgia Hall: Order of Merit winner vows to top world rankings

Hall became only the third British winner of the Women's British Open since it became a major championship in 2001

England's Georgia Hall has vowed to become world number one after becoming the youngest player to win two consecutive Ladies European Tour Order of Merit titles.

Hall, 22, secured her maiden major victory at the Women's British Open in August - the first English winner since Karen Stupples in 2004.

The world number eight was also voted Players' Player of the Year.

"That is my main goal, to become number one," Hall said.

"I'm going to work hard in the off season to get off to a great start next year and take the next step."

England's Dame Laura Davies previously held the record for the youngest players to win consecutive order of merit awards having won the second of her seven titles at the age of 23.

While fellow Englishwoman Charley Hull became the youngest LET Order of Merit winner in 2014, aged 18.

"It still hasn't sunk in yet," Hall added.

"I still feel like the same person and player and enjoy playing in every tournament, just playing golf."