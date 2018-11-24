Hong Kong Open: Aaron Rai on course for first European Tour title

Aaron Rai is a three-time Challenge Tour winner

Hong Kong Open third-round leaderboard -16 Rai (Eng); -10 Fitzpatrick (Eng), Fleetwood (Eng); -9 Garcia (Spa), Scrivener (Aus); -8 Jaidee (Tha), Perez (Fra) Selected others:-7 Park (Kor); -1 Reed (US) Full leaderboard (external)

England's Aaron Rai will head into the final day of the Hong Kong Open with a six-shot advantage and on course for his first European Tour title.

Rai, 23, followed a course record 61 on Friday with a two-under 70 on Saturday to extend his lead with one round left.

South Korean Hyowon Park hit a three-over 75 to slip further behind Rai, a three-time Challenge Tour winner.

Tommy Fleetwood moved alongside fellow Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick at 10 under after carding a four-under 66.

Spain's Sergio Garcia is in fourth place after shooting the best round of the day, a six-under-par 64, which included an eagle at the par-four 10th.

Garcia, who won the Masters in 2017, is on nine under alongside Park and Jason Scrivener of Australia.

A 69 on Saturday from American Patrick Reed - the Masters champion - meant he dropped into a tie for 53rd place on one under par.

"I maybe didn't quite play as well as the first couple of days, but you always have those days during a four-round tournament," Rai said after Saturday's play.

"To be able to kind of get through it, stay patient, was a nice thing and to finish it two under is a good score.

"When you've been in a position before where you've led and where you've won, it certainly helps - but it's a different stage and it's a different level.

"There are always new experiences in a round of 18 holes, so I'm sure tomorrow will be a new experience in that sense."