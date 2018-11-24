Phil Mickelson beats Tiger Woods on 22nd hole in $9m showdown

Phil Mickelson celebrates his winning putt

Phil Mickelson claimed the $9m (£7m) winner-takes-all prize in a dramatic duel with Tiger Woods which finished under floodlights in Las Vegas.

The matchplay between the two Americans went to a 22nd hole before Mickelson sunk a four-foot putt for victory.

Woods chipped in on the 17th to stop Mickelson putting for the match, then missed a chance himself from eight feet on the first extra hole.

That led to a sudden-death play-off on a 93-yard hole which Mickelson edged.

More to follow.