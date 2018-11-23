World Cup of Golf: Belgium's Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry join leaders

  • From the section Golf
Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith playing at the World Cup of Golf
Australia's Marc Leishman (left) and Cameron Smith shared the lead after the first round with the South Korean and English pairs
World Cup of Golf leaderboard
-10 Belgium, South Korea; -8 Italy, India, Malaysia, England; -7 Mexico; -6 Scotland, Australia
Selected others: -4 Ireland; -1 Wales; +1 USA
Full leaderboard (external)

Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry moved into a share of the lead after the second round of the World Cup of Golf.

The Belgian pair shot a one-under 71 in the opening round of foursomes to join South Korean duo Kim Si-woo and An Byeong-hun on 10 under par.

England's Tyrrell Hatton and Ian Poulter slipped off the lead after a two-over 74 in Melbourne, Australia.

The Scottish pair of Russell Knox and Martin Laird are now two shots further back after hitting a one-under 71.

Australia's Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith also shared the lead after the first round but a four-over 74 on day two dropped them back into a tie for eighth, while Mexico's Abraham Ancer and Roberto Diaz enjoyed the best round of the day carding a two-under 70 to edge above the home pair.

The Welsh duo of Stuart Manley and Bradley Dredge are 20th on the leaderboard after going round in 73.

