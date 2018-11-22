World Cup of Golf: Ireland's Shane Lowry and Paul Dunne seventh after first round

Dunne and Lowry are are eight under par after the first round

World Cup of Golf leaderboard -10 Australia, England, South Korea; -9 Belgium, Denmark, Malaysia; -8 Ireland, India Selected others: -6 United States Full leaderboard

Ireland's Shane Lowry and Paul Dunne are in a tie for seventh place after the first round of the World Cup of Golf in Melbourne.

The Irish pair carded an eight-under-par-round of 64, two shots off the lead which is shared by Australia, South Korea and England.

Tyrrell Hatton and Ian Poulter are representing England and shot a bogey-free 10-under-par 62.

The two-man teams compete in alternate shot foursomes in Friday's round two.

Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith are playing for the hosts, while the South Korean team is Kim Si-woo and An Byeong-hun.

Denmark are the defending champions and their team of Thorbjorn Olesen and Soren Kjeldsen are on nine under, along with Belgium and Malaysia.

Ireland have won the tournament twice, with the last victory secured by Padraig Harrington and Paul McGinley in 1997.

Hatton and Poulter are aiming to win a third title in the event for England and first since Paul Casey and Luke Donald won it in Spain in 2004.