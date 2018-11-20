Solheim Cup 2019: Dame Laura Davies named Europe vice-captain

Dame Laura Davies is Europe's most successful Solheim Cup player, helping them to victory on four occasions

Despite saying that she has no leadership ambitions, Dame Laura Davies has been named as a vice-captain to Europe's team for next year's Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

Skipper Catriona Matthew appointed Davies, the continent's most successful Solheim player, to complete her backroom team for the contest against the United States from 13-15 September.

Davies, who has always said she has no interest in a captaincy role, is the event's leading points scorer with 25 and has played in a record 12 events.

She will join Suzann Pettersen and Kathryn Imrie to support captain Matthew as Europe seek to win back the trophy for the first time since 2013.

Speaking ahead of the Ladies European Tour's season-ending event, the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Matthew said selecting Britain's most successful golfer was an obvious choice.

"It was a no brainer," said Matthew. "I'm delighted to have Laura alongside me on the journey to Gleneagles. She is hugely respected by the players and has a great sense of humour, which will bring a bit of levity.

"Her experience speaks for itself: she has played in 12 Solheim Cups, on both winning and losing teams, she has won 87 titles around the world and has been the lynchpin of the Ladies European Tour for the last 30 years.

"The players that will be in the team have such respect for her that if any of them need a question answered, they will listen to Laura."

Davies' decision to accept the role is a surprise given that she has always rejected overtures to lead the European team.

"Solheim Cup players lose the ability to function for one week every two years, and it would drive me insane to be asked to go and get bananas on the third green," Davies commented last August.

"I couldn't handle it. I'm not interested. I don't want to do it," she added.

However Davies now says she is thrilled to have been offered the role. "I'm delighted and honoured to have been asked to be a vice-captain for the first time by Catriona," Davies said.

"She sent me a text message when I was doing commentary at The Ryder Cup and I thought, 'Ah, I wonder what this will be about'.

"Sure enough, she asked me if I would do it and I didn't even have to think about it. I want to be part of the team and I hope that I can make a positive contribution and help in any way that I can."

Davies has won 45 Ladies European Tour events and 20 LPGA titles. She won the inaugural US Senior Women's Open last July and the Senior LPGA Championship in October.

Davies has featured in four victorious Solheim Cup teams, in 1992, 2000, 2003 and 2011, winning 25 points from 46 matches.