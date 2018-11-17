Race to Dubai: Tommy Fleetwood's title defence over after poor third round

Tommy Fleetwood needs to win the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates to retain his Race to Dubai title

Third-round leaderboard -14 Willett (Eng), Reed (US); -13 Smith (Eng); -12 Westwood (Eng), Burmester (Rsa), Wallace (Eng) Selected others: -11 Lewis (Eng), Otaegui (Spa); -9 McIlroy (NI); -6 Fleetwood (Eng)

Tommy Fleetwood's chances of retaining his Race to Dubai title are all but over after he carded a third round of 74 at the DP World Tour Championship.

The Englishman, 27, had played himself into contention at the halfway stage with a five-under 67.

But he fell eight shots behind leaders Danny Willett and Patrick Reed, who are on 14 under with one round to play.

"It's just golf, but it does hurt when you have days like that," Fleetwood said.

"Today pretty much summed up the second half of the season. I'll go home and I'll spend time with my son tonight.

"I feel the adrenaline might have gone now. I think you kind of know when your time's up. I lasted within two days of the [end of the] season and it was always a stretch trying to win it."

Fleetwood needs to win at the Jumeirah Golf Estates course to overhaul Ryder Cup team-mate and Open champion Francesco Molinari, who leads the Race to Dubai.

Sheffield's Willett is chasing his first title since he won his debut major at Augusta in April 2016.

The 31-year-old, whose season has been troubled by injury, said: "I'm not going to lie - it would be an amazing thing to win, but regardless of what happens, just looking more in the long-term of my career, really, is pretty good."

Overnight leader Matt Wallace, who is chasing his fourth title of 2018, fell down the field after hitting a third-round score of 71.

His compatriot Jordan Smith is third on 13 under, while Lee Westwood, who is seeking back-to-back wins following his victory in Sun City, is two shots off the lead, alongside Wallace and South Africa's Dean Burmester.

Rory McIlroy is five adrift after a 71 which included a double bogey on the 17th.