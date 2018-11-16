Race to Dubai: Tommy Fleetwood in contention at DP World Tour Championship

Tommy Fleetwood is three shots off the lead at the halfway stage at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai

Second-round leaderboard -11 Wallace (Eng); -10 Smith (Eng), Otaegui (Spa); -9 Willett (Eng), Reed (US); -8 Aphibarnrat (Tha), Burmester (SA), Fleetwood (Eng), McIlroy (NI) Selected others:-7 Bjork (Swe), Stenson (Swe); -6 Lewis (Eng), Rahm (Spa), Pavan (Ita), Cabrera-Belo (Spa), Pieters (Bel)

Tommy Fleetwood moved into contention to retain his Race to Dubai title with a five-under second-round 67 at the DP World Tour Championship.

The Englishman, 27, who sits joint sixth in the standings, must win this weekend to overtake Race to Dubai leader Francesco Molinari.

The Open champion dropped down the field to 27th after a one-over 73 at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

"It's still a very difficult task to win the Race to Dubai," Fleetwood said.

"I've had chances and missed them so am still trying to knock on that door and win a tournament, the same as everybody is.

"There's so many different things going on, but the situation is pretty black and white. Just keep going and put everything into it for another two days."

Leader Matt Wallace, who carded 65, is chasing his fourth title of the year.

Wallace was fined £3,000 after taking too long over a par putt on the ninth hole in the first round.

The 28-year-old, who carded seven birdies on Friday to top the leaderboard, said: "I've never been done before so I wouldn't say I'm slow, but it is what it is."

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy shot a second-round 67 to leave him on eight under, level with Fleetwood.