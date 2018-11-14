Grant Forrest determined to 'set the bar high' on European Tour

Grant Forrest begins on the European Tour for the first time

Grant Forrest is determined to record his first win as soon as possible when the main European Tour begins in two weeks.

The 26-year-old earned his place on the tour when he finished in seventh position on the second tier Challenge Tour end of season rankings.

And he says simply keeping his card is "setting the bar too low".

"It's always the same. Every time you tee it up you are trying to win. So for me I'm trying to win," said Forrest.

"I think if you just look at this next year and say 'I just want to keep my card' then that is setting the bar too low. You set the bar high and we all know what we are capable off and just trying to play well.

"Every shot is going to count. That mentality is going to be more important on the European Tour than the Challenge Tour."

Forrest began playing golf at Bathgate golf club before his family moved to East Lothian where he is now based.

His amateur career was littered with success. In 2010 he became Scottish Boys Champion and two years later lifted the Scottish Amateur title.

In 2013 he qualified to play in the Open Championship at nearby Muirfield and although he missed the cut after rounds of 73 and 86 he played with former winner of the Claret Jug, Mark O'Meara.

He also played a major part in the success of the Great Britain and Ireland team that lifted the Walker Cup in 2015. All this when he was studying at the University of San Diego.

He said: "I was fortunate to get into the national set up at the age of 14 and my experience was I was very well supported all the way through.

"I went to college in the States for four years and they take care of you over there. It was tough competition all the way through.

"I think college golf in the States is where you find out the level you are at. There are so many guys playing and so many good players."