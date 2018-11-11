Nedbank Challenge: Lee Westwood wins first European Tour title for four years

Lee Westwood celebrated with girlfriend Helen Storey, who caddied for him, after finishing his round

Final leaderboard -15 Westwood (Eng); -12 Garcia (Spa); -11 Oosthuizen (SA); -8 Fisher (Eng); -7 Li (Chn), Wallace (Eng) Selected others: -1 McIlroy (NI); E Johnson (Eng), Fitzpatrick (Eng); +1 Lowry (Ire), Harrington (Ire); +4 Willett (Eng)

England's Lee Westwood shot a stunning eight-under-par 64 to win the Nedbank Challenge - his first victory on the European Tour for four years.

The former world number one took the outright lead from Louis Oosthuizen with a birdie at 17, completing the back nine in 31 to finish on 15 under.

The South African's challenge faded as he finished third on 11 under behind Spain's overnight leader Sergio Garcia.

"I'm a bit emotional to be honest," said a tearful Westwood, 45.

He told Sky Sports: "You're never sure whether you're going to be able to do it again.

"Until now my emotions felt really under control all day, which is what I've been working hard on. I was just trying to hit fairways, stick to my game-plan and hit it in the right places.

"I've got a bit of a process I'm going through with my golf swing, I'm starting to see better shots; the seven iron into 17 is probably one of the best shots I've ever hit and it all just worked."

Westwood, who carded six birdies and an eagle on the second hole in his round, celebrated with caddie and girlfriend Helen Storey after holing a putt on the 18th.

The win was Westwood's 24th on the European Tour and his third at the Nedbank.

Oosthuizen carded a 69, with a damaging bogey on the 15th and then finishing with double bogey on the 18th.

Garcia hit a 70 as his two-shot lead from round three disappeared.

England's Ross Fisher (70) was fourth on eight under, a shot ahead of compatriot Matt Wallace (67).

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy (71) finished in a tie for 21st on one under.