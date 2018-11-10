Rory McIlroy: Four-time major winner unable to mount Nedbank charge

McIlroy's hopes of launching a third-day charge in Sun City were undone by a poor start

Rory McIlroy was unable to mount a day-three charge at the Nedbank Challenge as a one-over-par 73 left him out of contention in South Africa.

McIlroy's needs at least a runner-up finish at Sun City to keep alive his hopes of catching Race to Dubai series leader Francesco Molinari.

But three bogeys in his opening seven holes saw the world number six tumbling down the leaderboard.

He responded with two birdies but was 10 behind leader Sergio Garcia.

Garcia, who started day three one ahead of home player Louis Oosthuizen, picked up one shot on his overnight position to move to 10 under after 14 holes which left him two clear of Finland's Mikko Korhonen.

Oosthuizen, England's Lee Westwood and Belgium's Thomas Detry were all three behind Garcia late in their rounds.

Shane Lowry was eight off on the pace on two under - two over for the day - after 15 holes as he shared 11th spot while McIlroy's level-par total him in a large group in 22nd place.

This season's European Tour will conclude with next week's World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Eighth-placed McIlroy is almost £1.75m behind Molinari in the Race to Dubai with the Italian set to take a lead of just under £1m from Ryder Cup partner and defending champion Tommy Fleetwood into the concluding event.