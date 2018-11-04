Justin Rose reclaims world number one spot with win in Turkey

The Turkish Open is Rose's 19th professional career title

England's Justin Rose has reclaimed his world number one ranking after winning the Turkish Open.

Rose, 38, beat Li Haotong, of China, in a play-off - after both finished on 17 under par - for his 19th career win as he returned to the top of the rankings.

He initially got there in September, holding the position for a week before American Brooks Koepka replaced him.

This is also the first time that Rose has defended a tour title, after winning in Belek in 2017.

Rose, a former US Open winner, posted a final round of 68, four under par, to finish tied with China's Li on the Regnum Caya course, before the 23-year-old bogeyed the extra hole in the play-off.

Li had led by three shots heading into the last day.

Rose was part of the triumphant European Ryder Cup team, who beat the United States by 17½ points to 10½ in Paris.