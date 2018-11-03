European Tour: Welshman Stuart Manley earns card

Stuart Manley
Welshman Stuart Manley played in the 2003 Walker Cup

Welshman Stuart Manley has earned a European Tour card after finishing ninth in the Challenge Tour rankings.

The top 15 of the Challenge Tour earn Tour cards for 2019.

Jamie Donaldson, who holed the winning putt of the 2014 Ryder Cup, will lose his European Tour privileges as he is in 173rd position in the Race to Dubai, with only the top 110 guaranteed to keep their cards.

That should be fortuitous news for Bradley Dredge, who is ranked 110th.

Donaldson will have no opportunity to earn more points, or to play at Qualifying School to try and keep his card, because he is set for wrist surgery.

Oliver Farr (145th) will also likely need to succeed at Q School to remain a full European Tour member.

Stuart Manley tweets to say he is happy at the news

